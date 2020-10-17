Cornelia M. Scandurra
December 28, 1926 - October 15, 2020
Chester, NY
Cornelia M. Scandurra, 93 of Chester, NY, died peacefully and joined her husband on October 15, 2020. She was born to Cornelia Jansen Schoorl and Reyer Schoorl on December 28, 1926.
She was married to Maurice Scandurra for 72 years. She was a caring and loving wife, devoted mother, adoring grandmother, and great-grandmother who was loved by many.
She was predeceased by her parents; her sister, Johanna Schoorl Ruscitti and husband, Michael Ruscitti; brother, John Schoorl and wife, Josephine; and brother in-law, Joseph scandurra and wife, Philomena.
She is survived by her son, John Scandurra and wife, Donna of Connecticut; her daughter, Donna Scandurra DeStafeno and her companion, Philip Stanbro of Chester. Her grandchildren were always the light of her life: Tracee Abrams Strout and her husband, Stephen of Greenville, Jason Scandurra and his wife, Jessica of Connecticut, and Michael Scandurra and his wife, Amanda of Connecticut and her great grandchildren, Ethan John Scandurra, Joseph Paul Strout and Katherine Grace Strout. She is also survived by nieces and a nephew. The family would like to thank Chantal Robinson, her Aide for all of her loving family support. They would also like to thank all of the friends and family who took the time to care about her and her family.
Family and friends are invited to call on Wednesday October 21, 2020 during the hours of 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Smith, Seaman and Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY.; a Chapel Service will begin at 1:30 p.m. Interment will follow in St. Columba Cemetery.
A Memorial Service will be held for family and friends on March 13, 2021 to celebrate the lives of both Cornelia and Maurice at St. Columba Church in Chester, NY.
Memorial contributions may be made in Connie's name to: Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley, 832 South Broadway, The Wish House, Tarrytown, NY 10591.
