Cornelius F. Sullivan
March 5, 1934 - June 28, 2019
Montgomery, NY
Cornelius "Connie" Sullivan of Montgomery, NY, a School Administrator for Orange Ulster BOCES, Goshen, NY, Hearing Officer for Superintendent of Schools for both Middletown and Valley Central School Districts, and a longtime resident of the area passed away peacefully on Friday, June 28, 2019 in Middletown. He was 85.
The son of the late Leonard Sullivan and Edna Ryder Sullivan, he was born March 5, 1934 in Brooklyn, NY. He was the widower of Carol A. Sullivan.
He served in the Army having attained the rank of 1st LT.
He was a member of Holy Name of Mary Church, Montgomery, NY.
Survivors include his eight children: Cornelius "Connie" Sullivan Jr. and his wife, Jane of Ayre, MA, Kevin Sullivan and his wife, Christine of Tappan, NY, Tim Sullivan and his wife, Kim of Wallkill, John "Jack" Sullivan and his fiance', Serina Martinez of Carlsbad, CA, Daria Sullivan-Weaver and her fiance', John Lijoi of Montgomery, NY, Christopher Sullivan and his fiance', Cindy Pavolic of Chester, Kara Zawistowski and her fiance', Wayne Cooper of Wallkill, NY, James "Jamie" and his wife, Doryann of Walden, NY; 21 grandchildren: Erin, Brandi, Tyler, Sean, Connor, Garett, Liam, Chase, James, Matthew, Jessica, Jennifer, Kasandra, Alexandria, Anthony, Mitchell, Kyle, Kelsey, Mackenzie, Heather and Kayleigh; three great-grandchildren: Brynly, Greysen, and Ryker. Cornelius was the oldest of eleven which includes sisters: Eileen, Edna, Sr. Agnes, Sr. Ann; brothers: Brendan, Tom, Michael, Patrick, Leonard, and Hugh.
He was predeceased by his son, Terence and infant son, Leonard Michael "Mickey" in 1963, Infant granddaughter, Brittany in 1998, son-in-law, Scott Saeger.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 & 6 to 9 p.m., Tuesday, July 2 at Overhiser Funeral Home, 78 Union St., Montgomery, NY 12549. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, July 3 at Holy Name of Mary Church, 89 Union St., Montgomery, NY. Burial will be in St Mary's Cemetery in Montgomery, NY.
In lieu of flowers, it is requested that donations be made to Orange Ulster BOCES Scholarship Fund, C/O Orange-Ulster BOCES, 53 Gibson Road, Goshen, NY 10924 in the name of Cornelius F. Sullivan.
Arrangements were made by Overhiser Funeral Home/Millspaugh Funeral Directors.
For directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 30 to July 1, 2019