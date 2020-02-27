|
|
Cornelius "Neil" Zabriskie
March 20, 1941 - February 26, 2020
Goshen, NY
Cornelius "Neil" Zabriskie of Goshen, NY, owner of 3Z Masonry, entered into rest on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at home. He was 78.
The son of the late William Zabriskie & Myra Straut Zabriskie, he was born on March 20, 1941 in Airmont, NY.
He is survived by his three sons, Neil Zabriskie and wife, Deborah; Jeffery Zabriskie and wife, Phyllis and Glen Zabriskie and wife, Karen; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Patricia Ann Derbyshire; along with several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by four sisters & two brothers.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 1st & Monday, March 2nd from 4 to 7 p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Avenue, Florida, NY 10921.
As per his wishes, there will be no funeral services and cremation will be held privately following the visitation.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Outdoor Adventures, 668 Ruddy Road, Chase Mills, NY 13621.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, or for directions please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020