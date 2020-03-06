|
Corwin (Corky) Knight
May 6, 1942 - March 1, 2020
Sarasota, FL formerly from Ellenville, NY
Corwin (Corky) Knight of Sarasota, Florida, a retired captain of the New York Department of Corrections, died after a long illness and diabetes complications at the age of 77.
Corky was the son of the late Dorothy and Patrick Knight. Born on May 6, 1942 in Ellenville, NY, he was predeceased by a brother, Edward, whose wife Margaret, children and descendants are from Chatham, NY.
Proudest of his family, Corky is survived by son Patrick, his eventual caregiver, with whom he lived in Sarasota. He is also survived by son Michael who with wife Cheri blessed him with four grandchildren: Crystal, Tyler, Matthew, Michael and wife Jackie and their new daughter, Juniper.
After graduating from Ellenville High School in 1960 as an honor student and athlete, Corky attended Pratt Institute as well as SUNY Orange County. Upon returning to Ellenville, he was employed locally. He was an active member of the community and a 50 year member of Pioneer Engine Fire Company No. 1.
Corky began working for the Department of Corrections in 1964. Over time, his career advancements took him to many locations including: Napanoch, Green Haven, Wallkill, Warwick, Sing Sing, Albany (Central Office) Queensboro and Mt. Mcgregor. He was respected as an officer an administrator.
His family and friends will miss his kindness, warmth, intelligence, imagination and sense of humor. It will be hard to find a quicker wit.
A private ceremony will be held by his family and committed friend Charleen Kavleski.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020