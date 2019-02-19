|
Costantino Schipani
Newburgh, NY
Costantino Schipani, 77, of Newburgh entered into rest surrounded by his loving family on Monday, February 18, 2019. Born in San Martino Valle Caudino Avellino, Italy, on September 10, 1941, he was the son of the late Orazio and Emma (D'Agostino) Schipani.
Costantino was a master carpenter. He married Luisa Esposito and together they raised their family. In his spare time he enjoyed fishing, playing cards, taking trips to the casino, and spending time with his family. He was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Church and a member of Black Rock Fish & Game Club. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Luisa; his son Fulvio Schipani of Milan, Italy; his daughter Deborah Sito and her husband Massimo of Milan Italy; granddaughter Giada Sito; his sister Antonietta Mazzola; sister-in-law Josephine Guerriero, brother-in-law Francesco Esposito and his wife Antonina, sister-in-law Anna Maria Tinelli and husband Joseph, as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents Costantino was predeceased by his brothers Gianni, Antonio, Giuseppe, Mario and Alfonso.
Visitation will be held on Friday, February 22 from 4-7 pm At Brooks Funeral Home 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10am on Saturday, February 23 in Sacred Heart Church. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, New Windsor. To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019