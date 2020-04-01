|
Craig A. Eickmeyer
May 16, 1959 - March 28, 2020
Middletown, NY
Craig A. Eickmeyer, a lifetime area resident, died after a short illness at ORMC on Saturday, March 28,2020 He was 60.
The son the late Calvin and Agnes Peake Eickmeyer, he was born one of eleven children on May 16, 1959.
He graduated from MHS Class of 1977 and worked at the Delford Rubben Plant for 37 years. Craig loved music (especially The Beatles), Boston Red Sox, and baseball cards, The Three Stooges, and had a great recollection of any sports trivia facts.
He is survived by seven siblings, Gayle (Charles), Calvin (Stella), Marlene (Dennis), Marsha, Carey (John), Corie (Jim), Casey (Tom); and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, his brother Chris, sisters', Rebecca, Cathy, niece Kayla Cabral, and nephew Denim Mooney.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Colleen Eggleton, cousin Pat Monaco, best friend Andy Reisert and Tom Kintz as well as the staff at Braemar and O.R.M.C. In consideration of the family and the community, memorial services will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been made under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc. www.Applebee-McPhillips.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020