Craig M. Marti, Sr.
November 21, 1963 - December 24, 2019
Newburgh, NY
Craig M. Marti, Sr., Directorate of Public Works for U.S.M.A at West Point and a long-time area resident, entered into rest on Tuesday, December 24, 2019.
The son of the late James and Sharon (Murphy) Marti, Craig was born on November 21, 1963 in Watertown, NY.
Craig earned his Bachelor of Engineering in 1986 from Clarkson University. He married Natalina (Valdina) Marti on May 23, 1987 in Newburgh. Natalina predeceased Craig on April 22, 2012. Craig was blessed with another love, Sabina Yosso, his girlfriend.
Craig was a loving and caring dad, uncle, brother, and grandpa. His love of family and the outdoors was seen throughout his life. His passion for the outdoors was passed onto his children and grandkids through hiking, camping, fishing and hunting. Craig's memory will be passed on for generations to come.
Craig is survived by his children, Craig Marti, Jr. and his wife, Rebecca of Newburgh, Kayla Marti and her husband, Matt Knox of Vandenberg Air Force Base, CA, Krysta Olivero and her husband, Chris, of Newburgh, Cara Marti, Newburgh and Christian Marti, also of Newburgh; grandchildren, Jasper and Faye Olivero; his brother, Mark Marti and his wife, Amy of Lowville, NY; a nephew, Ryan Marti and his wife, Gabi and his niece, McKenzie Marti.
In addition to his parents, James and Sharon and his wife, Natalina, Craig was predeceased by his daughter, Carley Marti.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, December 29 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh. A Funeral Service will be celebrated at 9 a.m.on Monday, December 30 at Brooks Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, New Windsor.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Craig's memory may be made to Scenic Hudson to support the conservation of the land and trails he loved to hike at https://www.scenichudson.org/get-involved/support-us.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019