Craig Steven Smith
December 13, 1951 - May 8, 2019
Port Jervis, NY
Craig Steven Smith of Port Jervis, NY passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Good Shepard Specialty Hospital in Bethlehem, PA. He was 67.
He was born December 13, 1951 in Port Jervis, NY, the son of Arthur Smith and the late Doris Campbell Smith.
Craig was a member of St. Joseph's R.C. Church in Matamoras, PA. He worked on various committees but his favorite was calling the numbers during the Penny Social. He was also a Past Grand Knight of Columbus, Council #13935.
A family statement read: "Craig's love of horses was clearly shown in his training and owning of race trotters and pacers. He also had a love for fishing and gardening, but is most remembered for his Christmas party games and fireworks on the Fourth of July. So with that in mind, let's "Celebrate" his life, as he fought a long battle and will surely be missed by many."
Craig is survived by his wife, Rosemary Dewey-Smith; father: Arthur Smith and his wife, Gertrude "Gert" Smith; sons: Ryan Smith and his wife, Mia and Thomas Dewey and his wife, Maureen, Brian Dewey and his wife, Amy; grandchildren: Kyla, Meghan, Darby, Andy, Ali, Connor and Logan; sisters: Carol Long, Karen Boomer, Lisa Bickel and her husband, Donald; favorite sister-in-law, Terry Murray; step sister: Maggie Merlucci and her husband, Joe; step brothers: John Stead and his wife, Lori, Michael Stead and his wife, Barb and Joe Stead and his wife, Faith; nieces: Patricia Snyder and her husband, Jim, Tracy Kneller and her husband, Robert, Alexis Bickel, Monica Kaiser and her husband, Cory; nephews: James Kelley and wife, Jen and Jake Boomer; grand nephew: Gavin Kneller; grand nieces: Ava and Abby Kneller; special friends: Cin, Bryce, April, Sierra and Hunter; also his sweet Sable.
Family and friends may visit from 2 to 4 p.m. on Monday, May 13th at the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, Inc., 100 East Main St., Port Jervis. Memorial services will be held at 4 p.m. on Monday, May 13 at the funeral home with Rev. August Riccardi officiating. Cremation was held at the MacLennan Hall Crematorium, Milford, PA.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the ASPCA of your choice. Craig has donated his eyes towards the gift of sight; please consider becoming an eye donor.
Funeral arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home; for additional information, directions or to send a condolence note the family please visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 9 to May 10, 2019