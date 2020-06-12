Cris D. D'Alessandro
May 19, 1959 - June 6, 2020
Plattekill, NY
Cris D. D'Alessandro, 61 of Plattekill, NY died Saturday, June 6, 2020 at the Montefiore Hospital in the Bronx. She was born May 19, 1959 in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late Clarence Heldman and Gere Milar. An area resident for the past 20 years, she previously resided in Cleves, Ohio. She was employed as a teacher's aide in the Wallkill Central School System and a Hospice staff member of Kaplan Family Hospice in Newburgh.
Cris was a kind and gentle soul. She never met a stranger. Always with open arms she gave love, friendship and a full belly without ever judging. She had a sharp wit and a wonderful personality that kept everyone on their toes. Her laugh was infectious and could be heard rooms away. Cris was a believer of collecting things... all the things. She loved yard sales, garage sales, and flea markets. She could repurpose anything found into her very own new treasure. Cris and her husband and children often spent time at local flea markets helping Mom find the next bargain. Cris was a loving sister that adored all of her siblings. She always looked forward to seeing them and visiting when able. Like most sisters she was bossy, a know- it -all and loved them all fiercely.
Of all the hats she wore, being a wife, mother and grandmother were her most cherished. If she wasn't cooking an amazing home cooked meal she was driving someone to band concerts, headed to some type of game or even on her way to babysit one of her grandbabies. She was blessed to have been married to her husband, George, for 20 years. Hosting family meals, holidays and spoiling their kids was their favorite thing to do. Together they enjoyed going to Renegades games, going to dinner and attending concerts, especially those that Anthony played in. Together they have made a beautiful life and raised an incredible young man in Anthony, along with a few fur babies through the years. Cris had the strength to raise three head strong girls who all have become some great moms. Cris was able to be the world's best MawMaw to six grandkids ranging in ages 25-2, one girl and five boys. She enjoyed spoiling each and everyone of them and had such a special relationship with them all. Everything she ever did was for her children. From being a stay at home mom, to working at schools, being a professional taxi, holding hands in delivery rooms, and always being a phone call away, she was everything a wonderful mom should be.
Survivors include her husband, George; three daughters: Amanda (Roger) Norcross of Saugerties, Jennifer (Brian) Sherman of Pine Plains and Wendy (Jason) Reinhardt of Cleves, OH; son, Anthony D'Alessandro of Plattekill; two sisters: Candy Randolph and Rhonda Heldman; three brothers: Craig, Chuck and Nick Heldman; six grandchildren: Cortland and Cameron Norcross, Tyler Hussey, Brian and Jacob Sherman, Madison Reinhardt and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister, Cathy Crockett of Somerset, KY.
Her Service of Remembrance will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc., Corner of John & Lafayette Streets, Saugerties. Further obituary information and expressions of condolence may be shared with the family on Cris' Tribute Wall at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com
