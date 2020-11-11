1/
Cynthia Chandler-Smith
Cynthia Chandler-Smith
May 16, 1939 - September 24, 2020
Norwood, NY formerly Middletown, NY
Cynthia Chandler-Smith, a 14 year resident of Norwood, NY and formerly of Middletown, NY, entered into rest on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at her home in Norwood, NY. She was 81 years of age.
The daughter of the late Irving H. and Mary Joy Chandler, she was born on May 16, 1939 in Middletown, NY.
Cynthia was a retired grade school teacher. She was a hockey fan and enjoyed watching the local hockey games in the Potsdam area.
Survivors include her cousins, Tamara Szarka of San Jose, CA and William Joy of Rocky River, OH; her sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Barbara LaForge of Middletown, Shirley Clark of Campbell Hall, Stanley Smith of Rock Stream and Richard Smith of Middletown. Cynthia was predeceased by her sister, Carolyn M. Chandler and cousin, Sydney Richards.
Cremation took place at the Oswegatchie Crematory in Ogdensburg, NY.
Graveside interment of her cremains will take place at 1 p.m., Friday, November 13th in the family plot in Wallkill Cemetery, 160 Midway Road, Middletown, NY. Reverend Jeffrey Farley will officiate.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Funeral Home, Middletown, NY. For directions or to send a condolence to the family please visit www.connellfuneralhome.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Inc. Funeral Home
26 Grove Street
Middletown, NY 10940
(845) 343-2142
