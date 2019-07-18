|
|
Cynthia "Miss C" Ross
March 8, 1949 - July 13, 2019
Newburgh, NY
Cynthia "Miss C" Ross of Newburgh, the former owner of Mom's Day Off Daycare in Newburgh, as well as a retired Bus Driver for Newburgh Enlarged City School District and lifelong area resident, entered into rest on Saturday, July 13, 2019.
The daughter of Lucille Ross Hall, Cynthia was born on Tuesday, March 8, 1949 in Jacksonville, FL.
Cynthia is survived by her loving daughter, Chanel Ross of Newburgh; her sister, Cheryl Fisher (Rogelio) of Woodbridge, VA; her brother, Edward Campbell (Carmen) of Newburgh; grandson, Izayah Davis; nieces, Valine Fisher and Raelani Campbell.
Memorial Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, July 22, at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave. Newburgh, NY. A Memorial Service will be offered at 12:30 p.m.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 18 to July 19, 2019