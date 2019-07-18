Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brooks Funeral Home
481 Gidney Avenue
Newburgh, NY 12550
(845) 561-8300
Resources
More Obituaries for Cynthia Ross
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cynthia "C" Ross

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cynthia "C" Ross Obituary
Cynthia "Miss C" Ross
March 8, 1949 - July 13, 2019
Newburgh, NY
Cynthia "Miss C" Ross of Newburgh, the former owner of Mom's Day Off Daycare in Newburgh, as well as a retired Bus Driver for Newburgh Enlarged City School District and lifelong area resident, entered into rest on Saturday, July 13, 2019.
The daughter of Lucille Ross Hall, Cynthia was born on Tuesday, March 8, 1949 in Jacksonville, FL.
Cynthia is survived by her loving daughter, Chanel Ross of Newburgh; her sister, Cheryl Fisher (Rogelio) of Woodbridge, VA; her brother, Edward Campbell (Carmen) of Newburgh; grandson, Izayah Davis; nieces, Valine Fisher and Raelani Campbell.
Memorial Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, July 22, at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave. Newburgh, NY. A Memorial Service will be offered at 12:30 p.m.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 18 to July 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brooks Funeral Home
Download Now