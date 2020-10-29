Daisy Ellen Lanier

September 5, 1932 - October 27, 2020

Highland Falls, NY

Daisy Ellen Lanier, cherished daughter, born to the late Lucy and Lewis Lanier on September 5, 1932 in Jones, Alabama was a Southern Belle reared in Dallas County, Alabama. As a young woman she moved to New York where she joined her mother and siblings.

A woman of God, she was a lifetime member of St. Mark's Baptist Church, Highland Falls, NY. Daisy committed to missionary work, served as president of the usher board, sang joyfully on the choir and was a compassionate nursery attendant. As a Hudson Valley Nanny and Child Development Specialist, she loved children and so she was always caring for the children of family members, dear friends and neighbors while they worked, played, worshiped or convalesced.

As a nurturing mother, her honored, humbled and most devoted childcare assignment was to be mother of her pride and joy, her son Tyree Lanier, Sr., and grandmother to her grandson, Tyree Lanier II, aka "TJ." Homemaking became a passion as she took on her duties as homemaker with precision and diligence as even a military inspector would leave with their glove still white.

As a seamstress she enjoyed sewing, especially dresses that she would adorn daily or on the grandest of occasions. Daisy also enjoyed making originally designed clothing, pillows, quilts and other personal items for her specials.

A beloved sister and daughter of a loving family of 14, in keeping with the family norm, Daisy supported her family in every way she knew how. She could always be found at family gatherings smiling and rendering her infectious laugh while reminiscing about the wonderful days gone by.

Caregiver of Family and Friends: Daisy cared for her mother, as well as her family and friends whenever needed with love to preserve their dignity and respect.

God called an Angel, Daisy Ellen Lanier home on October 27, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sisters: Evelyn, Julia, Lela and Ruby; and her brothers: Eddie Louis, Frank, George, James and Thurman. She is survived by her son, Tyree Lanier, Sr; grandson, Tyree Lanier II; sister, Adelle Barry and brothers: Matthew Lanier (Bertha), Rayfield Lanier and Willie Lanier (Lucinda), as well as a host of adoring nieces and nephews. She is already missed and honored for her service and a life well lived.

Please consider making donations in memory of Daisy E. Lanier. Send your donations to: Cabrini of Westchester, Attn: Development Office, 115 Broadway, Dobbs Ferry, NY 10522.



