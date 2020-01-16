|
Daisy M. Bowen
December 28, 1928 - January 12, 2020
Wurtsboro, NY
Daisy M. Bowen of Beacon, and formerly of Wurtsboro, a retired waitress from Nanuet, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital in Newburgh. She was 91.
The daughter of the late John G. Childress and Lillian Morton Childress, she was born December 28, 1928 in Plymouth, VA. She was the widow of David E. Bowen who predeceased her on November 30, 1987.
She is survived by two brothers-in-law; two sisters-in-law; several nieces and nephews, including Mickey Maher and husband Bill of Wurtsboro.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on Monday, January 20 at the VanInwegen-Kenny Funeral Home, 111 Sullivan Street in Wurtsboro. Her funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. at the funeral home. Cremation will follow and interment of her ashes will be held alongside her husband at the Frederick Loescher Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spring Valley.
Arrangements under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Wurtsboro. For additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020