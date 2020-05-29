Dale A. Carbaugh
February 27, 1941 - May 23, 2020
Piermont and Chester, NY
Dale A. Carbaugh, lifetime resident of Piermont and Chester, NY, passed away on May 23, 2020. He was 79 years old.
He was the son of the late Glace and Evelyn Carbaugh. Dale was born on February 27, 1941 in Reading, PA. He graduated from Reading High School in 1958 and joined the Army. He met the love of his life Beverly and they married in 1962; raising a family in Piermont, NY.
Dale work for the United States Postal Service for over 30 years. In retirement, he enjoyed taking cruises with his wife, watching many sports on TV (especially NASCAR), bluegrass music, playing guitar, but most of all spending time with his family.
Dale is survived by his beloved wife, Beverly; cherished children, Doreen and her husband, Richard of Newburgh, NY, Richard (Rick) and wife, Lisa of Northvale, NJ; precious grandchildren, Michael, Joseph, Stephanie and Christina; and great grandchildren, Dustin, Austin, Wyatt, and Josie.
Due to the current pandemic, services for Dale will be private. To view the service for Dale via live web-stream, please visit the Funeral Home's website for details.
Donations in Dale's in memory may be made to: Piermont Fire Dept., 554 Piermont Ave., Piermont, NY, 10968.
Until we meet again.............
Arrangements are made under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc. www.applebee-mcphillips.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 29 to May 31, 2020.