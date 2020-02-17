|
Dale F. Brenner Sr.
August 8, 1940 - August 20, 2019
Cincinnatus, NY
Dale F. Brenner Sr. of Cincinnatus, NY, retired member of the Operating Engineer Local 825 of Newburgh, NY, died unexpectedly, Tuesday August 20, 2019 at Crown Park Nursing Center, Cortland, NY., he was 79 years old.
Dale, son of the late Frederick and Marjorie Brenner, was born on August 8, 1940 in Kingston, NY.
Dale is survived by daughters Kathryn M. Brenner-Gutierrez, New Paltz, NY., Melissa A Brenner, Kingston, NY., ten grand children, nine great-grand children and two nieces.
Dale is predeceased by sons Dale F. Brenner II, J Patrick M. Brenner and by brother Gerald Brenner.
Dale, retired since 2003, worked as a heavy machine operator and shop foreman over a period of 30 years. He enjoyed, over the course of his life, hiking, fishing, hunting, photography, traveling, owning and piloting his Cessna, riding and racing motorcycles, building and racing stock and modified stock cars.
Dale loved his late dogs Sugar and Sweetie and left behind Leila.
Cremation arrangements were under the guidance of Wright-Beard Funeral of Cortland, NY.
In Dale's memory donations may be made to The Home Stretch Dog Haven, Inc. 2856 State Route 38 A, Moravia, NY 13118
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 17 to Feb. 23, 2020