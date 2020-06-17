Dan F. Spratt
March 7, 1944 - June 3, 2020
Summitville, NY
Dan F. Spratt, retired owner of Jack's TV and Satellite Service and pioneer in cable and satellite systems, passed away at his home in Summitville on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. He was 76. The son of Linda M. (Rosaforte) Spratt and the late Elmer F. Spratt, he was born March 7, 1944 in Lebanon, Tennessee.
Danny graduated from Peekskill High School in 1961 and attended SUNY Orange, during which time he and his father designed and installed Clearview Antenna, the first cable system for the Hudson Valley. He was a veteran of the United States Army, serving as a Specialist 5th Class during the Vietnam War. After being injured during service, Danny was honorably discharged and returned home to co-found Jack's TV and Satellite Service, based in Monroe. He was particularly proud to partner with VA hospitals across the Northeast to bring better media and entertainment and improve the quality of life for disabled and elderly veterans. Danny raced stock cars in the region from 1975 until the 1990s as car #78 and treasured his time at Penn Can, Five Mile Point, and Afton Speedways. A lifelong train and classic car aficionado, he used his considerable talent and encyclopedic knowledge to restore cars for friends and family. As a devoted husband and father who encouraged his daughters in all their endeavors, he loved attending their extracurricular events, whether karate or ballet, and teaching them to do 360s with go-carts, even if doing so destroyed his lawn. He was an enthusiastic little league and softball coach, both officially from the dugout and unofficially from the bleachers. He avidly followed sports and was a lifetime Yankees fan, sometimes against his better judgment. In his retirement, he enjoyed gardening and explored his interest in history by restoring local landmarks. Danny was a person who, without a second thought, pulled over to help a stranger change a flat tire, and he readily gave shelter and assistance to friends and acquaintances in need. His generous spirt, warm heart, and sharp wit are a continual blessing for his friends and family.
Survivors include his wife of 43 years, and partner of nearly 50 years, Christine (Gard) Spratt, at home; his beloved mother, Linda Spratt; daughters, Danielle Spratt (Eric Aiese) of Los Angeles, CA, Tara Spratt (Steven Hampel) of Huntington, IN, and Colleen Spratt (Ajax Metrulis) of New York, NY; a grandson, Elliot; brothers, John Spratt and Michael Spratt (Bette-Lou Mead); and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his father, Elmer, he was predeceased by his dear sister, Linda Cocker.
Due to our current health crisis, a celebration of life service will be held at a later date. The family wishes to thank the following compassionate staff from Orange-Sullivan Hospice's West team: Brandi, RN; Jamie, LPN; Melanie, SW; and Chaplain Dennis.
Memorial contributions can be made to Disabled American Veterans, Paralyzed Veterans of America, American Cancer Society, or to the American Humane Society.
Arrangements under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Wurtsboro. For additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com
March 7, 1944 - June 3, 2020
Summitville, NY
Dan F. Spratt, retired owner of Jack's TV and Satellite Service and pioneer in cable and satellite systems, passed away at his home in Summitville on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. He was 76. The son of Linda M. (Rosaforte) Spratt and the late Elmer F. Spratt, he was born March 7, 1944 in Lebanon, Tennessee.
Danny graduated from Peekskill High School in 1961 and attended SUNY Orange, during which time he and his father designed and installed Clearview Antenna, the first cable system for the Hudson Valley. He was a veteran of the United States Army, serving as a Specialist 5th Class during the Vietnam War. After being injured during service, Danny was honorably discharged and returned home to co-found Jack's TV and Satellite Service, based in Monroe. He was particularly proud to partner with VA hospitals across the Northeast to bring better media and entertainment and improve the quality of life for disabled and elderly veterans. Danny raced stock cars in the region from 1975 until the 1990s as car #78 and treasured his time at Penn Can, Five Mile Point, and Afton Speedways. A lifelong train and classic car aficionado, he used his considerable talent and encyclopedic knowledge to restore cars for friends and family. As a devoted husband and father who encouraged his daughters in all their endeavors, he loved attending their extracurricular events, whether karate or ballet, and teaching them to do 360s with go-carts, even if doing so destroyed his lawn. He was an enthusiastic little league and softball coach, both officially from the dugout and unofficially from the bleachers. He avidly followed sports and was a lifetime Yankees fan, sometimes against his better judgment. In his retirement, he enjoyed gardening and explored his interest in history by restoring local landmarks. Danny was a person who, without a second thought, pulled over to help a stranger change a flat tire, and he readily gave shelter and assistance to friends and acquaintances in need. His generous spirt, warm heart, and sharp wit are a continual blessing for his friends and family.
Survivors include his wife of 43 years, and partner of nearly 50 years, Christine (Gard) Spratt, at home; his beloved mother, Linda Spratt; daughters, Danielle Spratt (Eric Aiese) of Los Angeles, CA, Tara Spratt (Steven Hampel) of Huntington, IN, and Colleen Spratt (Ajax Metrulis) of New York, NY; a grandson, Elliot; brothers, John Spratt and Michael Spratt (Bette-Lou Mead); and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his father, Elmer, he was predeceased by his dear sister, Linda Cocker.
Due to our current health crisis, a celebration of life service will be held at a later date. The family wishes to thank the following compassionate staff from Orange-Sullivan Hospice's West team: Brandi, RN; Jamie, LPN; Melanie, SW; and Chaplain Dennis.
Memorial contributions can be made to Disabled American Veterans, Paralyzed Veterans of America, American Cancer Society, or to the American Humane Society.
Arrangements under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Wurtsboro. For additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.