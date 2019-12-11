|
|
Dan Zica
June 21, 1953 - December 7, 2019
Colorado Springs, CO
Dan Zica of Colorado Springs, CO passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019 in Colorado Springs. The son of the late Stere Zica and Domnica Cernusca Zica, he was born June 21, 1953 in Bucharest, Romania.
He is survived by his brother, Michael Zica; son and daughter-in-law, Daniel and Yvette Zica; grandchildren: Christopher, Isabel, and Nicholas Zica; sister-in-law, Georgeta Giurcanu; nephews, Catalin Giurcanu and his wife, Lucica and Thomas Steinmann and his wife, Suzanne; nieces: Gabriela Stefan and her husband, Robert, Mihaela Stefan, Anca Golea, Ayana Oancea, and Christine Giurcanu; aunts, Maria Zica, Ecaterina Codrea, and Viorica Hupca; and cousins: Viorel and Elena Cernusca, Daniela Steinmann, Maria Golea, Nicu Hupca, Dan Hupca, Sylvia Elyazy, Carmen Zica, and Cristina Tozzi with their families.
He is reunited in death with his wife, love of his life, and soul mate, Eugenia Zica.
Dan defected with his family from communist Romania at the young age of 28 to start his life as an American. Even though he was not born here, Dan bled red, white, and blue from the moment he stepped foot on these shores if not before. He achieved the American Dream for his family and will be remembered by those he leaves behind for his strength and determination. Though he would say that he could only have done it due to the love of his wife.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, December 14th at Millspaugh Funeral Home, 22 Bank St., Walden, NY. Burial will be in Cedar Hill Cemetery in Newburgh, NY.
Contributions in lieu of flowers, may be made to Boy Scout Troop 33, c/o Millspaugh Funeral Home, 22 Bank Street, Walden, NY 12586.
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors; for directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019