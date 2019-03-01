|
Dana Provost Gorr
April 7, 1955 - February 25, 2019
Middletown, NY
Dana Provost Gorr, 63, of Middletown; on Monday, February 25, 2019, our beautiful sister, Dana passed from this Earth to her next celestial destination after a long and debilitating fight with cancer.
She was born in Good Samaritan Hospital in Watertown, NY on April 7, 1955. After relocating with her family several years later to New Jersey, she lived and went to school in Dumont, NJ with her siblings.
Upon her graduation she married and eventually moved to Chester, NY in Orange County where she spent the rest of her life diligently working in local Deli's like Jimmies in Chester and her last place of employment was the Kwik Stop in Goshen where she worked until she could no longer work because of her illness.
Everywhere Dana worked it was a mutual admiration society. Her co-workers loved her, her customers loved her and she worked here for many years. Dana remarried after leaving Jimmies in Chester to her husband, Gerald Gore and in wedded bliss they spent many years traveling, camping, vacationing in NY State and elsewhere enjoying their lives to the fullest. After her husband passed away a few years ago Dana spent the rest of her life living in her mobile home in Middletown, NY, taking meticulous care of it and working and planting flowers around her gazebo that were beautiful and typical with Dana's "green thumb."
Last year Dana's cancer recurred and it was deemed terminal and when most of her family and friends were on "pins and needles" Dana decided to be joyful about having had a full life rather than being sad about having to die. Her dear friends at Jehovah's Witnesses and her bible study helped her accept what she could not change.
I, Kevin as Dana's big brother and Renee and Kelly, her adoring and appreciative sisters, believe that each of us are connected to every person and everything on this Earth, that we are in fact one divine organism having an infinite spiritual existence. We will all miss Dana in our one special way but she gave us the gift of herself that will always cherish and be proud of.
Memorial Visitation will be on Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., 82 South Church Street, Goshen.
A Memorial Service for Dana will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at Kingdom Hall, 5 Virginia Lane, Chester, NY.
Arrangements under the care of the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., Goshen. To leave a condolence visit www.donovanfunerals.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2019