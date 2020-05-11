Danette Amorosi de Lima
May 8, 1956 - May 7, 2020
Woodstock, GA
On May 7, 2020, Danette Amorosi de Lima, 63, lost her battle with lung cancer.
She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Edward de Lima; her son, Devin de Lima; stepdaughter, Theresa Whitton; grandson, Billy Whitton; sister, Linda Dobrinski; brothers, Nino Amorosi and Danny Amorosi.
Preceded in death by her son, Derek; brother, Andy Amorosi; sister, Delores Horton; and her parents, Daniel and Carole Amorosi.
The family has requested in lieu of flowers, donations to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or American Cancer Society in her name.
Online condolences may be made at www.woodstockfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 11 to May 12, 2020.