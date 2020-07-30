1/1
Danette Marie Wilson
1974 - 2020
Danette Marie Wilson
October 3, 1974 - July 27, 2020
Monticello, NY
Danette Marie Wilson, 43 of Monticello, NY was granted her angel wings on July 27, 2020. Her final days were spent surrounded by family and friends.
Danette was born in Monticello, NY on October 3, 1976. She was a graduate of Monticello High School and Sullivan County BOCES. She worked as a medical assistant at Crystal Run Healthcare for over 13 years. She enjoyed watching movies, making others laugh, taking care of people and spending time with friends and family.
Danette is survived by her six children: Tatyanna, Ciera, Teshawn and Christian Phillips, Jalen Wilson, Javante Gordon; one sister, Donna Davis of Monticello NY; one niece, Chardae Davis; and a very special brother-in-law whom she called "Uncle Vincent'; as well as a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. She was predeceased in death by her mother, Myrtle Marie Wilson.
The family wish to thank Garnet Health (formerly CRMC) and Achieve Rehab nursing home for making her final days her best days.
Family and friends may gather from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, August 1st at the VanInwegen-Kenny Funeral Home, 401 Broadway in Monticello with Pastor James Hinton of Heaven Bound Church officiating. Burial will follow at Rock Ridge Cemetery in Monticello. Due to the current health crisis, social distancing guidelines must be met - a limited number of people at one time will be allowed in the funeral home, and facemasks are required.
Arrangements are under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Monticello NY; for additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Vaninwegen-Kenny Inc Funeral Home
Vaninwegen-Kenny Inc Funeral Home
401 Broadway
Monticello, NY 12701
(845) 794-4141
