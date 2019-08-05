|
|
Daniel A. Burgoyn Jr.
July 30, 2019
Washingtonville, NY
Daniel A. Burgoyne Jr, owner of Dan-A-Bee Construction and resident of Washingtonville, NY died July 30, 2019, aged 61.
His family remembers him as a kind and generous spirit. A man, they urge, who loved playing pranks on his nieces and nephews (say, an un-expected squirt of water to the face), or gazing, with his grandchildren, at the luminous night-sky through his telescope. Most significantly, though,
Burgoyne put his carpentry skills to selfless use. He spent many week-ends driving down to NJ to fix kitchen cabinets, install ceiling fans, or repair roofs for his brothers and sisters. He spent much of his free time as Commissioner of his Fantasy Football league created in 1991, and laying down the whoop in card games of hearts and poker. Burgoyne suffered from a heart attack Tuesday morning in Newburgh, NY.
He is survived by his daughter, Teresa; his son-in-law, Steve; his grandchildren, Alex and Amy; two sisters; one brother; five nieces; two nephews.
His funeral service will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Kedz Funeral Home, 1123 Hooper Avenue. Toms River NJ, 08753. In lieu of flowers, the family will accept donations.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, 2019