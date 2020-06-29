Daniel A. Torelli
April 22, 1932 - June 27, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Daniel Angelo Torelli, a lifelong resident of Newburgh, NY, entered into rest suddenly due to a massive stroke on Saturday, June 27, 2020. The son of the late Joseph and Sophie Colletti Torelli, he was born on April 22, 1932 in Newburgh, NY.
Daniel was a graduate of Newburgh Free Academy, class of 1951. He was on the NFA football and baseball team. Following graduation, he served 3 years with the United States Marine Corps. Daniel fought in Korea and received medals of which he was very proud of.
After the war, he married Rhoda Taylor. They would have celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary July 24, 2020. Dan was an avid hunter, a retired member of the Black Rock Fish and Game Club, and also enjoyed bowling, traveling, and going to the West Point Theater.
Survivors include his wife Rhoda Torelli of Newburgh; his children, Linda Valicenti and her husband Patrick of Wallkill, Daniel J. Torelli and his wife Mary Lou of Wallkill; his grandchildren Kaitlyn and Jennifer Valicenti of Wallkill, Daniel and Mary Torelli of Wallkill, and also step grandchild Katharine Sulentich of Wallkill; his four nieces Joann Babcock (Paul), Debbie Lopresti (Joseph), Roseann Tripodo (Joe), Sophia Long (Dan) of Middletown; his three nephews Michael Root (Mellissa), James Root (Marissa), Joseph Root (Stephanie) of Newburgh; great nieces, nephews and several cousins. Daniel was predeceased by his sisters Isabelle Pizza and Patricia Root.
Thank you, Dr. George, for all the years of caring for my husband and our father. Thank you to doctors, nurses and staff members of Montefiore St. Luke's Hospital for showing us compassion and kindness during this grievous time of our life.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 4 at Sacred Heart Church, Newburgh, with burial following in Cedar Hill Cemetery. To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.