|
|
Daniel Belvedere De Grote Sr.
December 28,1944 - April 13, 2019
Huguenot, NY
Daniel entered into eternal rest at home with his sons Christopher and Bryson at his bedside he was 74. He was a retired Foreman at PSE&G.
Born to the late Donald and Mildred Castelonia De Grote in Hackensack New Jersey,
He was predeceased by his wife, Patricia A. De Grote. He is survived by his children, D. Bryson and Christopher De Grote both of Huguenot; stepchildren, Cynthia Conklin and her companion, Michelle of Middletown, Richard Conklin and his wife, Diana of Livingston Manor and Travis Conklin of Texas.
Also predeceased was his former wife, Jill De Grote in which they had children, Daniel B. De Grote Jr. of Baldwinsville, NY, Dani A. De Grote of Wurtsboro and predeceased is Donald C. De Grote.
He also departed leaving grandchildren: Bryson A. De Grote, Jordan, Jennah, Liam De Grote and Shiloh Utter of Bloomingburg in addition to two great-grandchildren, Wayne Jr. & Layla Utter.
Services are private.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019