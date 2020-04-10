|
Daniel C. Jansen
April 1, 1931 - April 7, 2020
Pine Bush, NY
Daniel C. Jansen, a line worker for Ford Motor Company until his retirement, and lifelong resident of the area, passed away on April 7, 2020 at Kaplan Family Hospice in Newburgh. He was 89.
The son of the late John R. Jansen and Blanche Meeker Jansen, he was born on April 1, 1931 in Goshen, NY. Daniel enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1951, and was stationed in Kokura Japan in the motor pool. He would never say he was a war hero or go to the wall because he said he was not in a war zone. Daniel was honorably discharged in 1954.
He was a die-hard dirt racing fan. The Orange County Speedway in Middletown was his home track. He loved traveling to all other dirt tracks to watch the races. He went up and down the East coast following them. Daniel also loved watching NASCAR on TV. He loved taking rides and finding places and roads he had never been on, going to all kinds of classic car shows, and was a member of the Skulls car club. Daniel's most favorite thing was going to McDonalds every day meeting up with his friends and having coffee.
Survivors include his wife, Stephanie J. Jansen of Pine Bush; daughter, Linda Jansen English of South Carolina; two sons, Robert Jansen and his wife, Diana of Pine Bush, and John R. Jansen and his wife, Cheryl of Virginia Beach; four grandchildren: Jessica Jansen of New Paltz, Danielle Wilson of Pine Bush, John R. Jansen II and Elise Jansen of Virginia Beach; 13 great-grandchildren; brother, Lawrence Meeker, and also many cousins and friends he left behind. Daniel was predeceased by his parents, John and Blanche Jansen; sister, Suzanne Holze; brother. John R. Jansen; and his first born granddaughter, Jayme Tate. Following Dan's wishes, there will be no services. A memorial service may be held at a later date. Memorial donations in Dan's name can be made to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties 800 Stony Brook Ct Newburgh, NY 12550.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020