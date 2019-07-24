|
|
Daniel Derry
March 23, 1973 - July 23, 2019
Yulan, NY
Daniel Derry of Yulan passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Catskill Regional Medical Center. He was 49.
He was the son of the late Frank H. Derry and Helen J. Jaroszewicz, born on March 23, 1973 in Queens, NY.
Daniel was survived by his friends and extended family at Crystal Run Village.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m., TODAY, Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, 396 State Route 52, Woodbourne, NY 12788. A funeral service will follow. Rev. Walter Haff will officiate. Burial will follow at Woodbourne Cemetery.
Arrangements under the care of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, for further information call 845-434-7363 or visit www.colonialbryantfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 24 to July 25, 2019