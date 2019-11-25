|
Daniel J. MacKay
January 29, 1944 - November 24, 2019
Walden, NY
Daniel J. MacKay, age 75 of Walden, NY, passed away on November 24, 2019 at Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh, NY.
The son of the late Theodore and Sarah McGlynn MacKay, he was born on January 29, 1944 in New York City.
Daniel proudly served his country in the United States Army. He worked as Vice President of Nagle Oil in Ardsley, NY and was President of DJM Enterprises, known as the Wallkill Sunoco Station in Wallkill, NY.
Survivors include his brother, Michael T. MacKay and his wife, Molly of Hastings-on-Hudson, NY; sisters, S. Eileen Garofalo and her husband, Andrew of the Town of Newburgh, NY, M. Theresa Lefebvre and her husband, Roger of Walden, NY; eight nieces and nephews as well as great-nieces and great-nephews. Daniel was predeceased by his parents and his twin brother, John.
A visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, November 27th at the Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, 39 Orchard St. Walden, NY 12586. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. on Friday, November 29th at the Church of the Most Precious Blood, 42 Walnut St. Walden, NY. Burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Hawthorne, NY.
Memorial contributions may be made in Daniel's memory to the American Diabetes Association.
Memorial contributions may be made in Daniel's memory to the American Diabetes Association.

Arrangements are entrusted to Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, Inc.
