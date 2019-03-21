|
Daniel J. McNamee
March 18, 2019
Monroe, NY
Daniel J. McNamee, a longtime resident of Monroe, NY and a retired Chief Information Officer of the New York City Board of Education, died March 18, 2019, at Westchester Medical Center in Mount Pleasant, NY, in the care of his loving family, after a short illness. He was 79 years of age.
The son of the late Anna and Peter McNamee, he was born in the year of 1940 in New York City.
Dan retired from the New York City Board of Education, where he served as the Chief information officer, in which he was responsible for the entire IT organization and support infrastructure, for the largest school system in the United States. He then began a career as an adjunct professor at St. Francis College, in Brooklyn, NY in addition to performing consulting work for Information Methods, Inc.
Dan was the type of man that lived his faith, by acts of service to others. He participated in numerous development projects in both Parishes of Sacred Heart R.C. Church in Monroe, NY and St. Anastasia R.C. Church in Harriman, NY.
Dan was also a very active member of the Knights of Columbus Council 2079, Monroe, NY and the Knights of Columbus Organization in the Hudson Valley and State wide, serving in the positions of Past Grand Knight, Past Faithful Navigator, Faithful District Deputy, Past Chapter Chair of the Knights of Columbus, and was recently presented with the highest award of the Valley Hudson, the Knight of the Year for 2018. Also, a member of the Joseph Duelk, Jr., Division 1, Ancient Order of Hibernians, Monroe, NY, the Sacred Heart Parish Holy Name Society where he also served as the President and where he was known for his many years as the Emcee of the Sacred Heart Annual Corn Beef and Cabbage Dinner, standing the door and working the floors.
Dan is survived by his wife, Alice Courtney McNamee at home, and their children: Jeffrey and his wife, Susan of Monroe, NY, Michael and his wife, Joan of Bronxville, NY, and Jennifer Llewllyn and her husband, Mark of Monroe, NY, along with his grandchildren: Victoria, Michael, Anna, Andrew and Jack.
Dan is also survived by his beloved sister, Patricia Martell of Monroe, NY.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, March 24 at Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, Inc., located at 139 Stage Road, Monroe, NY 10950. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 25 in St. Anastasia R.C. Church, 21 North Main St., Harriman, NY 10926 with Rev. Robert Sweeney officiating. Internment will follow at St. Anastasia R.C. Church Cemetery, with Military Honors.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial contributions in Dan's name be made to St. Anastasia R.C. Church.
Funeral arrangement have been entrusted to Thomas F. Flynn and Brendan T. Flynn, and the staff of Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, Inc.; for directions to the funeral home or to offer an online memorial, please visit www.flynnfh.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019