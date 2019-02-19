|
Daniel J. Saracino, Sr.
August 1, 1931 - February 17, 2019
Gardiner, NY
Daniel J. Saracino, Sr. passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving children on Sunday, February 17, 2019. He was 87 years old. Son of the late Daniel and Rachael Tango Saracino, he was born August 1, 1931 in Mount Vernon, NY. Daniel was the widower of Joan Saracino who predeceased him in 1996.
Daniel was a Veteran of the U.S. Navy serving during the Korean War. He was a retired Route Salesman with American Bakeries of Long Island City, NY, and a member of AMVETS, USS Cogswell DD651 Association, and a member of Tin Can Sailors.
Survivors include his daughter Debra Brink and her husband Gilbert of Gardiner, NY, her sons: Daniel J. Saracino, Jr. and his wife Diane of Palm Bay, FL, Paul Saracino and his wife Ann of Flourissant, MO; his five grandchildren: David, Andrew, Abigal, Danny, Gilbert Jr., four great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Daniel was predeceased by his sister Dora Kostrzewski.
Visitation will be held from 12 to 2 p.m. on Friday, February 22nd at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY 10950. A Chapel Service will begin at 2 p.m. Friday in the Funeral Home officiated by Chaplain Gary O'Connor. Interment will follow in Seamanville Cemetery, Monroe, NY.
Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties, Inc., 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019