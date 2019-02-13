|
|
Daniel James Baxter
November 5, 1953 - February 10, 2019
New Windsor, NY
It's with great sadness that we announce the passing of Daniel James Baxter, 65, of New Windsor, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Newburgh on November 5, 1953 to William and Edythe Baxter.
He graduated from Newburgh Free Academy. On July 21, 1973 he married the love of his life, Mary Stanford, a marriage that would last 45 years.
Early on he worked for Theater Techniques of Cornwall building Broadway shows such as Cats, Evita and 42nd St. just to name a few. Later on he began his career in the welding industry, working for Mid-Hudson Oxygen/Air Products/Airgas for 32 years before retiring in November 2018. He was a past member of New Windsor Fire Dept. He loved spending time with his family, vacations in Lake George and Eastern States Weekend at Orange County Fair Speedway.
The family would also like to thank the doctors and nurses of St. Luke's Hospital ER and ICU, New Windsor Ambulance and New Windsor Police Dept.
Daniel is survived by his wife, Mary at home: sons Chris, Scott and Sean all of New Windsor; brother, David and his wife, Jari of Crestview, Florida and sister-in-law, Linda of Montgomery, along with nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his mother, Edythe and father, William; brothers, William and Stephen and sister, RoseAnn.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday February 15 at Hudson Valley Funeral Home, 239 Quassaick Ave. (Rte 94), New Windsor, NY. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday February 16, at the funeral home, Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Hudson Valley Funeral Home.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2019