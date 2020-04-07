|
|
Daniel John Wagner
June 26, 1946 - April 5, 2020
Boynton Beach, FL formerly of Newburgh, NY
Daniel John Wagner died on April 5, 2020 peacefully at home in Newburgh, NY with his wife and daughter by his side. The son of the late Elizabeth Berry Miller and grandson of Albert Berry, he was born in Newburgh. Daniel was married to Sandra (Corneyea) Wagner, who survives at home.
Daniel was a member of Osiris Country Club and Westchester Country Club in Boynton Beach Florida.
In addition to his wife Sandra, he is survived by his daughter Kristen Wagner; Aunt Mary Maselli; cousins Butch and Phyllis Maselli and John Maselli; sisters-in-law Cheryl and Jess Trejo of California; nephews: Jason Allisandrella of Newburgh, Nicholas (Lisa) Maselli of Westchester, Joseph Trejo (Kathleen) of Michigan, Brian Trejo (Lacey) and Ryann Trejo of California; special family friends: Denise Skirianos and her husband Steve and their daughters who were like Dan's granddaughters, AnnaMaria, Alexis, and Athena. Daniel was predeceased by his son Daniel J. Wagner.
There wasn't anything that Daniel loved more than his loving wife Sandra of 53 years and his daughter Kristen. After he retired you could find him on the golf course. His golf friends affectionately called him Clutch. He loved spending time with his family. You could often find him doing some sort of project at his house or his daughter's house. He loved the holidays and watching others enjoy them. Because of this we are asking in lieu of flowers please consider donating to Daniel Wagner's Families 4 Families go fund me, which helps families in the community enjoy the holidays just like he did.
The family is also asking at this time, instead of bringing food to the house, please consider donating it to a local food pantry.
Due to the COVID occurrence services will be private. A memorial service will be held in the future.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020