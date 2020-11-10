Daniel Michael Connor
October 11, 1952 - November 6, 2020
Cornwall, NY
Daniel Michael Connor, of Cornwall, NY entered into eternal rest on November 6, 2020 at his home. He was 68 years old. The son of the late Robert Connor and Jewel (Bretz) Connor, Daniel was born on October 11, 1952 in Waltham, MA.
Daniel was a retired Truck Driver for DHL Trucking in New Windsor, NY. He honorably and proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Marine Corps as a Lance Corporal during the Vietnam Era.
Daniel was an active member of St. Thomas of Canterbury Church in Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY. He was a devoted father and most recently became a grandfather to his beautiful granddaughter, Michaela. Daniel will be missed beyond measure.
In addition to his parents, Daniel was predeceased by his loving wife: Elizabeth R. (Foy) Connor in 2016. He is survived by his devoted son: Sean P. Connor and his fiancée' Melissa Rosas of Clifton, NJ; his granddaughter: Michaela; his sisters: Cathy Connor and Sheri Campeau. Daniel was also predeceased by his sister: Olivia Brice.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, November 13th at Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc., 337 Hudson Street, Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY. Due to the continued public health concerns of covid-19, please know that there is an occupancy limitation which may cause a wait time. Facial coverings must be worn in the funeral home at all times. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 14th at St. Thomas of Canterbury Church, 340 Hudson Street, Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY. Interment with Military Honors will follow the Mass at Calvary Cemetery, 401 Walsh Road, New Windsor, NY.
Memorial Contributions in Daniels's name may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
, 370 7th Avenue, Suite 1802, New York, NY 10001.
Arrangements are entrusted to Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc.; to send condolences or to get directions to the funeral home, please go to www.Quigleybros.com