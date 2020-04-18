|
|
Daniel Michael Reilly
December 9, 1982 - April 9, 2020
Monroe, NY
On Thursday, April 9th, Daniel Michael Reilly, a loving son, brother, partner, father and friend passed away. Danny was a kind and caring person called from earth far too soon at the age of 37. A lifetime resident of Monroe, NY, he was born on December 9th, 1982. He graduated from Monroe Woodbury High School in 2001.
Danny leaves behind his heartbroken parents, Peter and Joan Reilly of Monroe, NY; loving sister, Jennifer Reilly and brother-in-law, Michael Brown; his loving soulmate, best friend ad partner in life, Chelsea Somers; and the joy of his life and sparkle in his eyes, his daughter, Michaela Rae. Also, a number of aunts, uncles and cousins.
Danny was a loving person who brought joy and laughter to everyone who knew him with his smile that could light up a room. He had a vibrant personality, and a caring heart. There is nothing Danny loved more than his family and friends. He loved Thanksgiving, Christmas and Saint Patrick's Day, when he was together with many of them. He was very proud of his Irish heritage. He also looked forward to his annual rafting trip with his friends. He loved sports, especially the Yankees, was an avid reader, J.D. Salinger and Andersen Prunty being two of his favorite authors. He was a Jeopardy enthusiast and many nights would clear the board with the correct answers. He was intelligent and had a terrific sense of humor. He was a man of simple pleasures and lived for the moment. He touched many, many, lives and will surely be missed by all who knew him.
May he rest in peace.
A Memorial Mass and burial of cremains will take place at St. Anastasia Church in Harriman, NY at a later date.
Memorial contributions in Daniels name may be made to Saint Anastasia Church in Harriman, NY.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020