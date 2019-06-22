|
Daniel P. Dolan
July 17, 1959 - June 21, 2019
New Windsor, NY
Daniel P. Dolan, 59 of New Windsor, entered into rest on June 21, 2019. The son of the late Beatrice and Bernard J. Dolan Sr., he was born July 17, 1959 in the Bronx.
Daniel was a graduate of NFA, and retired from Newburgh Banana.
Survivors include his wife, Pattie Dolan; daughter, Eileen Gonzalez/Alex; sister, Eileen Taylor/Jim; brother, Kevin Dolan/Joy; grandchildren, Lylia Gonzalez and Damari McNair; nieces and nephews: Bernie, Ian and Emma Dolan, Kayla Granieri, Kevin, Emily and James Dolan, Crystal Alvarez, Laura, Eddie, Dana Marie and Daniel Wilson; and brothers-in-law Eddie Wilson/Elaine and Daniel Wilson/Pamela. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his brothers James and Bernard Dolan Jr., and his grandson, Damon McNair.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh, with a prayer service at 5:45 p.m.
To send a personal condolence, please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 22 to June 23, 2019