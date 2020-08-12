Daniel P. Gray
May 1, 1935 - August, 11, 2020
Cornwall, NY
Daniel P. Gray of Cornwall, NY entered into eternal rest on August 11, 2020 at his home. He was 85 years old.
The son of the late Matthew Gray and Mary Ellen (Fitzpatrick) Gray, Daniel was born on May 1, 1935 in the Bronx, NY. Daniel was retired from the United States Postal Service as a Mail Handler.
Daniel honorably and proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Army from 1956 to 1960.
He was longtime member of St. Margaret of Cortona and recent years a member of St. Thomas of Canterbury in Cornwall-on-Hudson.
Daniel was greatly loved by all members of his family especially his nephews and niece. He had a great sense of humor that brought many laughs to those around. He will be greatly missed by those that knew him.
Daniel is survived by his sister: Rose Marie McNally of Cornwall, NY; two nephews: Sean McNally and his wife, Diana of Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY and Stephen McNally and his wife, Rochelle of Suffern, NY; a niece: Margaret McNally Davalos and her husband, Edwardo of Mexico City; great nephews: Brian and his wife, Heather McNally, Kevin McNally and Connor McNally, John Davalos and his wife, Fransheska, Diego Davalos and his wife, Amber; niece, Mercedes Rose Davalos and her husband, Gerado. In addition to his parents, Daniel was predeceased by his sister: Catherine A. Gray in 2012.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on Friday, August 14th at Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc., 337 Hudson Street, Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY. Due to the continued public health concerns of COVID-19, please know that there is an occupancy limitation which may cause a wait time. Facial coverings must be worn in the funeral home at all times. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 15th at St. Thomas of Canterbury Church, 340 Hudson Street, Cornwall-on-Hudson, NY. Interment with Military Honors will follow the Mass at St. Anastasia Catholic Cemetery, 21 North Main Street, Harriman, NY.
Arrangements are entrusted to Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc.; to send condolences or to get directions to the funeral home, please go t to www.Quigleybros.com