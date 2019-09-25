|
Daniel Paffenroth
June 26, 1971 - September 25, 2019
Milford, PA formerly of Florida, NY
Daniel Paffenroth of Milford, PA, formerly of Florida, NY, a laborer for Town of Dingman, PA, entered into rest Wednesday, September 25, 2019. He was 48.
The son of Diana Uszenski Paffenroth and the late Ronald Paffenroth, he was born on June 26, 1971 in Middletown, NY.
Danny was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and was a big Dallas Cowboy's fan.
He is survived by his wife, Tammy Paffenroth; son, John Paffenroth; mother, Diana Paffenroth; brother, Michael Paffenroth and wife, Stephanie; nephew, Samuel Paffenroth; niece, Paige Paffenroth; cousin, Bobby Paffenroth; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Margaret and Frank Shuback.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, September 27th at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Ave., Florida, NY 10921. A funeral service will be held 10 a.m., Saturday, September 28th at the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Florida, NY.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, PO Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home; to send a condolence online, or for directions please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019