Daniel R. Leonard
March 29, 1958 - July 19, 2020
Middletown, NY - Formerly of Port Jervis, NY
Daniel R. Leonard, age 63 of Middletown, NY, and formerly of Port Jervis, NY, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Garnet Health Medical Center in Middletown, NY.
He was born on March 29, 1958 in Brooklyn, NY, the son of Julius C. Leonard and the late Doris Best Leonard.
He attended Ft. Hamilton High school in Brooklyn, NY. Daniel was self employed as a landscaper.
Daniel was pre-deceased by his mother, Doris; sister, Cynthia Nay; his first wife, Shirley Gandy Leonard and his second wife, Cheryl Bellucci Leonard.
He is survived by his father, Julius "Sarge" Leonard of Parksville, NY; his beloved children: Sherry Gandy of Middletown, Tamara Leonard of Ohio, Maretta Leonard of Middletown, Samantha Leonard of Middletown, David Leonard of Godeffroy, Daniel Leonard Jr. of Port Jervis, D. Ray Leonard of Otisville and Saverio Leonard of Middletown; his sister, Tammy Santiago of Port Jervis; his three brothers, Lawrence Leonard of Godeffroy, Julius Leonard, Jr. of Parksville, Talmadge Leonard of Huguenot; several grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be private. Cremation willl take place at HG Smith Crematory, Stroudsburg, PA.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information, or to send a condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com