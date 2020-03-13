|
|
Daniel Richard Scott
March 10, 2020
Bloomingburg, NY
The Scott Family mourns the loss of Daniel Richard Scott who passed away Tuesday, March 10th at the Kaplan Family Hospice Residence in Newburgh, NY. Surviving him is his loving wife of 39 years, Maryellen Zecchini Scott. He was blessed with his children: Daniel (Michelle), Brian, Julie (Ruben), Laura (DJ) and his grandchildren: Daniel, Rachael, Jacob, Michael, Nicholas, Jonathan, Madeline, Sophia, Lucas, Penelope, Alex, Layla and Wyatt.
He is also survived by his siblings: Timmy (Ann), Bonnie, Hope (Joseph) and Donna. He is also mourned as a loved member of the Zecchini Family, including his father-in-law Richard, Kathy (Jeff) and Richard (Maureen), as well as numerous loving nieces and nephews.
He is pre-deceased by his parents, Richard and Ellen, as well as his twin brother, Richard. He is also pre-deceased by his mother-in-law, Dorothy who loved him as a son and his sister-in-law, Patricia.
Prior to his illness, Daniel was a Maintenance Manager for Homestead Village Condominiums in Warwick, NY for ten years. Previously he was a part-owner in The Ramapo Valley Brewery in Suffern, NY. He was very proud of his gluten-free beer selection as well as his patent for 'I Love NY' beer. In his younger years he was a glazier and very talented in construction.
For those who knew him, he was loved, had an easy way about him and always a smile.
A memorial service will follow cremation from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., March 22nd at Donovan Funeral Home in Goshen. Burial will follow in Hamptonburgh Cemetery, Campbell Hall, NY.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Kaplan Family Hospice in Newburgh NY.
Arrangements under the care of the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., Goshen. To leave a condolence visit www.donovanfunerals.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020