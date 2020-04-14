|
Dr. Daniel "Danny" Rosenberg
March 8, 1932 - April 12, 2020
Monroe, NY
Dr. Daniel Rosenberg passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at The Valley View Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Goshen, NY.
He was 88 years old. Son of the late Izzy and Irene Rosenberg, he was born March 8, 1932 in Brooklyn, NY.
Daniel proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1951 until 1955. After his Honorable Discharge, he attended New York University Undergraduate School and Dental School and became a Dentist for Coren & Rosenberg, DDS in Central Valley, NY. Danny was the beloved "singing dentist" for nearly 40 years.
He was a head committee member of the Peer Review Board of Orange County and a member of the Ninth District Dental Society. He was also a member of Temple Beth El, the Monroe Temple of Liberal Judaism, for over 50 years.
Survivors include his wife Fran, at home; his daughters Randi Rosenberg and her husband Jayme Cecchini of Manhasset, NY, Allison Meyerson and her husband Steve of Monroe, NY; three grandchildren Matthew, Madelyn, and Cooper, and several nieces and nephews.
Danny is predeceased by his brothers Stanley and Robert Rosenberg.
Danny brought joy and laughter to many with his wonderful sense of humor. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and uncle and will be missed by all.
Interment will take place at Sharon Gardens Cemetery in Valhalla, NY on Friday April 17, 2020.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2020