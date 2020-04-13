Home

Daniel T. Radigan

Daniel T. Radigan Obituary
Daniel T. Radigan
June 4, 1932 - April 8, 2020
Monroe, NY
Daniel T. Radigan passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Montefiore Nyack Hospital in Nyack, NY. He was 87 years old. Son of the late John and Agnes Hannan Radigan, Daniel was born June 4, 1932, in New York, NY.
Daniel proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1952 till 1954. After his Honorable Discharge he became a Steamfitter for the Local Union #638 in Long Island City, NY. Daniel was a member of Sacred Heart Church in Monroe, NY.
Survivors include his daughter, Doreen Fernandez and husband, John of Monroe, NY; his sons: Steven Radigan of Sayville, NY, Michael Radigan and wife, Katrina of Maspeth, NY; his daughters in law, Angela of Holbrook, NY and Denise of Maspeth, NY; his brother, Jack Radigan of PA; his sister, Patsy Radigan of Connecticut; his six grandchildren: Taylor, Timothy, Megan, Thomas, Matthew and Lauren; and his step daughter, Nahir and step grandchildren, Alessandra and Alejandro. Daniel was predeceased by his loving wife, Margaret Mary Radigan; his three sons: Thomas, John and Daniel Radigan and his sister, Toby Bastek.
Interment will take place at Calverton National Cemetery in Calverton, NY. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated with Military Honors at Sacred Heart church in Monroe, NY, at a later date.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 845-782-8185. www.ssqfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020
