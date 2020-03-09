|
Daniel Thomas Mooney
November 2, 1982 - February 11, 2020
Bluffton, SC formerly of Salisbury Mills, NY
Daniel Thomas Mooney, age 37 of Bluffton, passed away on February 11, 2020.
Dan was born in Queens, New York on November 2, 1982 to father, Thomas Joseph Mooney and mother, Maria Nieves Mooney. He was raised in Salisbury Mills, New York before moving to Bluffton, South Carolina in 2006.
In addition to his parents, Dan is survived by his wife, Michelle (Balshem) Mooney of Bluffton; brother, Joseph Mooney and his wife, Raquel (Avarca) Mooney of Merritt Island, Florida; sister, Kaitlin Mooney and her husband, Steven Lebrecque of Salisbury Mills, New York; and several loving aunts, cousins and extended family members.
"A beautiful life that came to an end, he died as he lived, everyone's friend. In our hearts a memory will always be kept, of one we loved, and will never forget."
Memorial services were held on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Sauls Funeral Home, 90 Simmonsville Road, Bluffton.
Masses of Remembrance will be held at St. Mary's Church, Washingtonville, NY on March 15, 2020 at 7:30 a.m. and at St. Joseph Church, New Paltz on April 18, 2020 at 5 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Melanoma Research Foundation, melanoma.org.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020