Daniel Verdi
August 13, 1941 - June 27, 2019
New Windsor, NY
Daniel Verdi entered into rest on Thursday, June 27, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Daniel was born August 13, 1941 in Lima, Peru.
He is survived by many family members here in New York and in Peru. His loving sisters from Peru are Clara, Isabel, Carmen and Ana. Survivors here include his brother Marcos, his wife Blanca, sister Aida and many loving nieces and nephews: Patty, Stephanie, Melissa, Esteban, Cesar, Juan Carlos, Ricardo, Julio, Jose, Jessica, Nadia, Zoë and Valentina.
Tio your presence will live forever in our hearts for so many pleasant memories of what has been lived. Thank you for that heart of gold that you always had for all. The PATRIARCH leaves us from the family, a noble being, with a strong character but an immense heart of an ANGEL !! REST IN PEACE!! GOD HAS YOU IN THE GLORY. Your loving family!
Services will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh. To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 29 to June 30, 2019