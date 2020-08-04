Danielle Elizabeth Mabee
September 21, 2001 - August 2, 2020
Florida, NY
Danielle Elizabeth Mabee of Florida, NY, a personal care assistant for Community Health Services, Middletown, entered into rest on Sunday, August 2, 2020. She was 18.
The daughter of John V. Mabee & Sharon Harriett Mabee, she was born on September 21, 2001 in Middletown, NY.
Danielle was a member of S.S. Seward Class of 2020.
She is survived by her loving parents; brother, John Gary Mabee; maternal grandmother, Christine Harriett; paternal grandfather, John J. Mabee; loving boyfriend, Christopher Preziosi; along with several aunts, uncles and cousins; and her loving black lab, Brody.
She was predeceased by her maternal grandfather, Gary Lee Harriett and paternal grandmother, Elizabeth C. Mabee.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 6th from 3 to 7p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Avenue, Florida, NY 10921.
A graveside service will be held 11a.m. on Friday, August 7th at Florida Cemetery, Florida, NY.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1905.
Due to COVID 19 restrictions and guidelines set forth from the state face coverings are required and the number of visitors allowed in the funeral home is limited so we ask that those that may have to wait to enter please be patient and follow social distancing guidelines.
A very special "thank you" to the entire Town of Warwick Police Department for all of their help and support over the past few years.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home
