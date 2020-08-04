1/1
Danielle Elizabeth Mabee
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Danielle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Danielle Elizabeth Mabee
September 21, 2001 - August 2, 2020
Florida, NY
Danielle Elizabeth Mabee of Florida, NY, a personal care assistant for Community Health Services, Middletown, entered into rest on Sunday, August 2, 2020. She was 18.
The daughter of John V. Mabee & Sharon Harriett Mabee, she was born on September 21, 2001 in Middletown, NY.
Danielle was a member of S.S. Seward Class of 2020.
She is survived by her loving parents; brother, John Gary Mabee; maternal grandmother, Christine Harriett; paternal grandfather, John J. Mabee; loving boyfriend, Christopher Preziosi; along with several aunts, uncles and cousins; and her loving black lab, Brody.
She was predeceased by her maternal grandfather, Gary Lee Harriett and paternal grandmother, Elizabeth C. Mabee.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 6th from 3 to 7p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Avenue, Florida, NY 10921.
A graveside service will be held 11a.m. on Friday, August 7th at Florida Cemetery, Florida, NY.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1905.
Due to COVID 19 restrictions and guidelines set forth from the state face coverings are required and the number of visitors allowed in the funeral home is limited so we ask that those that may have to wait to enter please be patient and follow social distancing guidelines.
A very special "thank you" to the entire Town of Warwick Police Department for all of their help and support over the past few years.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home
To send a condolence online, or for directions please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
T S Purta Funeral Home
22 Glenmere Ave
Florida, NY 10921
(845) 651-7711
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by T S Purta Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved