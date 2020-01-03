|
Danny "Pirog" Rhein
December 20, 1963 - December 24, 2019
Pine Bush, NY
Danny "Pirog" Rhein, a Farmer / Laborer with the Pirog Brothers/ Bettinger's Bluff Farm for 29 years, and life long resident of the Hudson Valley, passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla. He was 56.
The son the late Danny Compton and Louise VanCourt he was born on December 20, 1963 in Middletown, NY. Danny grew up in Pine Island, he attended Minisink Valley High School, and settled in Pine Bush.
He loved the mountains, being a handyman, taking long Sunday drives, and western wear. He was the person you could always count on with gracious helping hands at any hour of the day. He was full of stories, jokes, and would talk your ear off with facts about his only daughter, Amber. His biggest goal in life was always making sure everyone he loved was taken care of. He had a laugh that would take the wind out of you just hearing it and you could always count on seeing him at 6 a.m. inside of the Stewarts in Pine Bush buying two morning coffees with extra cream, no sugar.
Survivors include wife, Sharon at home; daughter, Amber Rhein; brothers, Jimmy Rhein and Justin Compton; sisters, Barbara and Sandy Rhein; nephews, George and Joseph Rhein and countless dear friends that have become family like Steven and Eugene Pirog.
In lieu of traditional services a celebration of life will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. on January 25, 2020 at the Walker Valley Fire House. For more information about the gathering, contact Amber Rhein (845)313-1201.
