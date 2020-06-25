Dante M. LaCatena
1997 - 2020
Dante M. LaCatena
August 27, 1997 - June 22, 2020
Mountain Dale, NY
Dante Michael LaCatena passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020 at Garnet Health Medical Center – Catskills in Harris, NY. He was 22 years old. Son of Joseph and Regina Pizzo LaCatena, Dante was born August 27, 1997 in Middletown, NY.
Dante worked as a Carpenter for his family's business, Joseph LaCatena General Contracting, in Mountain Dale, NY. He graduated from Fallsburg High School in 2015. Dante was loved by all and had countless great times with family and friends through the years. Beneath those flat-brimmed hats he always wore, was a smile and a personality that brought joy and laughter to all the hearts that he touched. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him.
Survivors include his loving parents, Joseph and Regina LaCatena of Mountain Dale, NY; his brother, Joseph LaCatena, Jr. of Mountain Dale; his paternal grandmother, Josephine LaCatena, and by a plethora of aunts, uncles, and cousins. Dante was predeceased by grandparents: Salvatore Pizzo, Catherine Pizzo and Angelo LaCatena.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 28th at Smith, Seaman and Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, June 29th at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Rd., Monroe, NY. Cremation will take place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, NY. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be limited occupancy and we ask you to please adhere to the state regulations regarding face masks and distancing.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com

MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
28
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Homes Inc
JUN
29
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
June 25, 2020
My Deepest Condolences to the family.I'm so sad and heartbroken to hear of the passing of Dante. He was a great young man who loved his friends and skateboarding. He will be truly missed. Praying for your family during this difficult time. Love, Maribel Pomales & Family
Maribel Pomales
Friend
