Daris C. Gonzalez
April 1, 1945 - July 28, 2019
New Windsor, NY
Daris C. Gonzalez, 74 of New Windsor, NY passed away on Sunday July 28, 2019 at the New Paltz Center. Daris was born on April 1, 1945 to Victor and Elida Echevarria. She married Harold Gonzalez at Immaculate Conception Church in Guayanilla, Puerto Rico in 1978.
Daris led a joyous life she was a beautiful soul everyone enjoyed her company, she enjoyed mostly playing with her grandchildren. Her hobbies included knitting, crocheting, painting, baking and writing children's books. Daris was a teacher for the Newburgh School District and worked at Gidney Avenue School for ten years.
She is survived by her husband, Harold; her two brothers, Fernando Echevarria and Victor Echevarria; her two daughters. Joyce Alesi and Erika Stevens; and seven grandchildren: Madelynne, Brooke, Logan, Faith, Brooklyn, Noah and Nikola; as well as two nieces Nannette and Elida; and one nephew, Dane. She was predeceased in death by both of her parents.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday August 2, at Hudson Valley Funeral Home 239 Quassaick Avenue (Rt94) New Windsor, NY. Cremation at Cedar Hill Cemetery will be private.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Hudson Valley Funeral Home, 845-562-4411.
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019