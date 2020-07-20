1/
Darrell O. Hendrickson
Darrell O. Hendrickson
July 21, 1959 - February 8, 2020
Venice, FL
Darrell O. Hendrickson of Venice, FL, formerly of Roscoe and New Windsor, NY died Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the Venice Bayfront Hospital, in Venice Florida. He was 60.
The son of Ruth Jean Covert Hendrickson and the late Joseph Kingsley Hendrickson, he was born July 21, 1959 in Rockland, NY (Roscoe).
Darrell's childhood was in Roscoe, NY, and in New Windsor, NY, where they moved in 1961 when he was 2 years old. Darrell graduated at the Newburgh Free Academy and had worked as an employee at ShopRite Corporation from the age of 16 until his retirement in 2018. He bought and lived in his home in Montgomery, NY and after retirement, Darrell bought a place in Venice, FL.
Darrell enjoyed golfing, keeping a tidy yard, traveling, and spending time with good friends.
Survivors include his mother, Ruth of Middletown, NY; one brother, Joel Hendrickson of Scottsdale, NY; a niece, Sandra B. O'Flaherty and her husband Edward; four nephews, Timothy J. Hendrickson and his wife Lauren of Walden, NY, David E. Hendrickson and his wife Krista, of Pleasant Valley, NY, Christopher Hendrickson and his wife Nicole of California, and Jeremy Hendrickson and his wife Mejuki of California; several cousins and good friends. He was predeceased by his father, and brother Glen.
Graveside service and burial will be Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 11 AM in the Riverview Cemetery, Roscoe, NY. Social distancing, CDC guidelines, and face coverings are required. The Rev. Bridgette LeConey will officiate.
Memorial contributions in Darrell's name may be made to the United Church of Roscoe, PO Box 233, Roscoe, NY 12776 or to the Roscoe-Rockland Ambulance Corps., PO Box 321, Roscoe, NY 12776.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Harris Funeral Home, Railroad Ave., Roscoe, NY. www.Harris-FH.com 607-498-4929 or 845-439-5200.

Published in Times Herald-Record from Jul. 20 to Jul. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Harris Funeral Home
Railroad Ave
Roscoe, NY 12776
(607) 498-4929
