Stewart—Darryl A., 51, of Newburgh, NY died on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. Visitation 10 to 11 a.m., Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Grant Memorial, 119 Rev. James L. Best Place, Newburgh, NY. Funeral Service 11 a.m. at the church. Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Homes, 259 Walsh Ave., New Windsor, NY 12553. "Committed To Being The Very Best" Call us anytime 569-1233.



