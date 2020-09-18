Darryl B. Yates
January 7, 1967 - September 16, 2020
Smallwood, NY
Darryl B. Yates of Smallwood, NY passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at home. He was 53. He was born on January 7, 1967 in Monticello NY.
He was the son of the late Jo-Ann Dombeck and John Yates, and the stepson of Charles Dombeck.
Darryl began his law enforcement career as a police officer for the town of Woodridge and then proudly served his community as a constable in the town of Bethel. In 2012, Darryl, along with his friend and partner, Officer John Panos were awarded the Citizenship Award from the Town of Bethel for saving a drowning man from the waters of White Lake in 2011.
In his free time, he pursued his love of cars, riding motorcycles and ATVs. He also enjoyed target shooting, working out at the gym, and spending time with friends and relatives. He was a loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle, son in law and friend to all who knew him. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife Judy A. Yates at home; his beloved daughter, Diana Yates of Florida; his siblings: Michelle Yates, Chad Dombeck and Michael Dombeck and his wife, Merlyn; his cousin, Randy Yates and his wife, Sue Rada-Yates; his nieces and nephews, who he always held close to his heart and many cherished cousins; as well as all of his brothers in blue at the Bethel Police Department.
A visitation will be held on from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday, September 21 at Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, 396 State Route 52, Woodbourne, NY 12788. Social distancing guidelines set forth by the New York State Department of Health will be in place; masks required at all times.
Arrangements under the care of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, for further information call 845-434-7363/845-583-5445 or visit www.colonialfamilyfuneralhomes.com