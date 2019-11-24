|
|
Darryl J. Robinson
May 14, 1955 - November 15, 2019
Newburgh, NY
Darryl J. Robinson, born May 14, 1955, entered eternal rest on November 15, 2019. He was 64.
Leaving to cherish his memories are his wife, Regina Smith Robinson; daughter and son-in-law, Denasha and Jodd Knight; son, Charleton Anderson; 12 grandchildren; siblings: Norman, Simone, Shonna and Sean Robinson.
Mr. Robinson will have a walk-in visitation from 10 a.m. to Noon on Tuesday, November 26 at Church of God By Faith, 29 Bridge St., Newburgh, NY. Entombment is at Cedar Hill Mausoleum, Middlehope, NY. Professional service entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Home 259 Walsh Ave, New Windsor, NY 12553. Committed To Being The Very Best. Call us anytime 569-1233.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019