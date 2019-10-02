Home

Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Cornerstone Church
65 Schutt Road
Middletown,, NY
David A. Burns Sr.


1957 - 2019
David A. Burns Sr. Obituary
David A Burns Sr
05/22/1957 - 09/26/2019
Middletown, New York
David Allen Burns Sr of Middletown, NY entered into rest on Thursday, September 26th due to surgery complications. He was 62 years old.
The adopted son of the late Laura and Clifton Burns. He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Lori; his son David, and his daughter Laura.
He was a true Republican, gun enthusiast, football fan, and loved to make others laugh. The latter may explain his unwaivering love for the Dallas Cowboys.
A small service will be held 11am Saturday, October 5th at Cornerstone Church located at 65 Schutt Road Middletown, NY 10940.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to @ https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019
